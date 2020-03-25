Coronavirus

Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino distributing free food to Madera Co. residents

FILE- Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino (KFSN-TV)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera County residents in need will be able to pick up free food from Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino, officials announced Wednesday.

Residents in Oakhurst, Ahwahnee, North Fork and Coarsegold, among others, will be able to pick up food on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 pm to 3 pm, starting March 26.

The casino will open three distibution centers, including:

Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino
711 Lucky Lane
Coarsegold, CA 93614

Oakhurst Community Center
39800 Fresno Flats Rd

Oakhurst, CA 93644

Wasuma Elementary School
Ahwahnee, CA 93601

The casino's director of marketing, Deann Kamalani, added:

"While our doors are temporarily closed, our hearts go out to everyone impacted by COVID-19 and we want to help ensure those who find themselves in need, don't go hungry during these challenging times. Our community will get through this and until then, we are committed to doing what we can to help."

All food distributed is free.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsmadera countyfoodcoronaviruschukchansi gold resort & casinocommunity
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
How Valley hospitals, government agencies, businesses are fighting COVID-19
Nat'l Cathedral finds 5K masks in crypt, donates them to local hospitals
Walmart adding sneeze guards to help prevent COVID-19 spread
Health officials confirm 2nd case of COVID-19 in Merced Co.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Newsom says an early April reopening of state is unlikely
Health officials confirm 2nd case of COVID-19 in Merced Co.
Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park closes to visitors amid COVID-19 concerns
Lawmakers, White House reach deal on $2 trillion relief package
Suspect taken to hospital after officer-involved shooting in central Fresno
Semi-truck trailer collides with train in Fresno County
Accuweather Forecast: Rain and Storms
Show More
4.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Sonoma County
California runner says she was attacked for asking others to social distance
100-year-old letter gives some hope during COVID-19 outbreak
Parking lots at Fresno parks closed amid COVID-19 outbreak
California teen apparently first COVID-19 death in US under age 18
More TOP STORIES News