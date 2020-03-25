Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino distributing free food to Madera Co. residents

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera County residents in need will be able to pick up free food from Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino, officials announced Wednesday.Residents in Oakhurst, Ahwahnee, North Fork and Coarsegold, among others, will be able to pick up food on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 pm to 3 pm, starting March 26.The casino will open three distibution centers, including:711 Lucky LaneCoarsegold, CA 9361439800 Fresno Flats RdOakhurst, CA 93644Ahwahnee, CA 93601The casino's director of marketing, Deann Kamalani, added:All food distributed is free.