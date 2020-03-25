Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino distributing free food to Madera Co. residents

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera County residents in need will be able to pick up free food from Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino, officials announced Wednesday.
Residents in Oakhurst, Ahwahnee, North Fork and Coarsegold, among others, will be able to pick up food on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 pm to 3 pm, starting March 26.
The casino will open three distibution centers, including:
Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino
711 Lucky Lane
Coarsegold, CA 93614
Oakhurst Community Center
39800 Fresno Flats Rd
Oakhurst, CA 93644
Wasuma Elementary School
Ahwahnee, CA 93601
The casino's director of marketing, Deann Kamalani, added:
"While our doors are temporarily closed, our hearts go out to everyone impacted by COVID-19 and we want to help ensure those who find themselves in need, don't go hungry during these challenging times. Our community will get through this and until then, we are committed to doing what we can to help."
All food distributed is free.
