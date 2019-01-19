MARTIN LUTHER KING JR

Clovis community remembers Martin Luther King's Jr.'s legacy at memorial breakfast

Clovis community remembers Martin Luther King's legacy


CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) --
Music, speakers, and inspiring words of peace in front of a room packed with people at the annual Martin Luther King Jr. community breakfast in Clovis.

The event was put on by the Fresno Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Committee and the Clovis Police Department.

"I think that any time you can get together as a community and again share and embrace your similarities but also your differences and move forward as a group knowing that you're stronger together---whether it's at the breakfast or any other community event, that's always a good thing," said Erin Ford-Horio with the MLK Unity Committee.

Three Clovis Unified high school students were this year's keynote presenters.

They spoke of Dr. King's legacy, and how it lives on today.

"He started a discussion about race and discrimination on a global level and held the American government accountable for the mistreatment of people of color. He was a catalyst for a movement that forever altered race relations in this country," said student Abbi Akande.

"In my short life, it appears that we are going backwards yet again. If martin were alive, I believe he would still be preaching let freedom ring and we shall overcome someday, said student Faith McKession.

"Voting is an important action that many Americans are given the right to do. Together we are fulfilling dr. martin luther king's dream of equality through informed action," said student Trista Prajapati.

Fulfilling the Dream with Informed Action is the theme of this year's MLK celebration, but it's not over yet.

Monday, they'll hold a march, with another program to follow, in downtown Fresno.
