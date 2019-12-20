community

Clovis East High School sets goal to collect 50,000 cans for Christmas

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local high school is going above and beyond to help its neighbors in need. Clovis East High Schools plans to collect 50,000 cans of food before winter break.

Students have been working towards the goal for weeks, but it's not in the can yet. English Teacher Jaime Arredondo started the drive 16 years ago, having no idea what it would become.

"Our first drive we raised maybe like 300 or 400 cans and now goodness we're in the tens of thousands," he said. "10,000 was astronomical to us back then, but yeah, it just snowballed into something beautiful."

Now students look forward to the drive every year, collecting donations for the Central California Food Bank.

"We go out in the neighborhoods and collect cans door to door, and it makes you feel good," said Senior Grant Addington.

They've been raising money, pooling their own funds, even purchasing items on their own.

"A lot of ramen, we are kids, so we usually go for the cheaper options," Addington added. "We also just raid our parents' pantries."

They have less than 24 hours to reach their goal of 50,000 cans for Christmas.

You can drop off any non-perishable food donations before noon Friday at Clovis East High School. Cans will be picked up before being distributed throughout the community.
