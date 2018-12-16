It's about giving in this house...Chris, Amie and their two youngest boys are stuffing stockings that will go directly to people who've been impacted by the Camp Fire."We kind of felt on our hearts to help participate and be involved in anyway we can," said Chris Penning.They know thousands of families are still displaced after the fire ripped through Butte County.With Christmas coming up the Penning family knew they wanted to lend a helping hand to the victims.""We were I guess looking for something that would be significant to do this year and make this Christmas a little different. I think this was it. It's one of those things that makes you feel great to love on people who've lost so much," Penning said.They came across a group called Flash Love who started Operation Hope.The idea is to get a stocking and fill it up with a candy, a toy a Walmart, gift card and a personal note.With no hesitation Chris and his family jumped right in to stuff stockings."We wanted to instill in our children that it's important that Christmas is more than just presents and asking for things from Santa that it's about serving people and loving on people and that's the most important thing we can do," said Amie Penning.Later this week they're driving up to Northern California to drop off the gifts."One of the main things that we are doing up in that area is to provide encouragement and hope," said Chris Penning."They've lost so much. It's just the least we can do to help," he said.If you are interested in filling up a stocking it can be dropped off at The Vintage Market at 601 in Fresno.The Penning family will pick it up from there to deliver it to a family in need.