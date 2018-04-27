CLOVIS RODEO

What you need to know before heading out to the Clovis Rodeo Parade

(FILE) Thousands of people line the streets to enjoy the Clovis Rodeo Parade on Saturday, April 26, 2014. (KFSN)

By Ricky Courtney
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
It's a Valley tradition: the Clovis Rodeo Parade.

The 104th edition of the parade will move through the streets of Downtown Clovis on Saturday, April 28, 2018.

RELATED: ABC30 Special on the history of the Clovis Rodeo

The parade will start at 9:30 AM on Barstow Ave at the corner of Railroad Ave, it will then head west on Barstow, north on Pollasky Ave, east on 3rd St, south on Clovis Ave, and east on Jefferson Ave before coming to an end at Brookhaven Dr.

We've also posted a map below to help you find your spot along the parade route.

Overall viewing time will be approximately two hours.

Families that come out to watch the parade are encouraged to bring sunscreen and plenty of water.

ABC30 is a proud partner of the Clovis Rodeo.

