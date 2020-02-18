Clovis will celebrate its 108th anniversary

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The city of Clovis is celebrating its 108th anniversary on Thursday, February 20th!The Clovis Regional Library is hosting a special reception for the city's milestone.The library has a historical exhibit and paintings of Clovis sites by artist Pat Hunt on display for the entire month of February.Hunt will be the guest of honor at Thursday's celebration.The event is open to the public and runs from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the library.A special cake-cutting and welcome will begin at 6:30 p.m..