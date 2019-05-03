Crest Theater hosting 'May the 4th Be With You' event this weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Crest Theater in Downtown Fresno is inviting all Star Wars fans to its 'May the 4th Be With You' event.
It will include a showing of 'Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens' as well as a costume event.
The theater says Star Wars collectible pop toys, shirts, books and more will be raffled off and specialty drink will be served.
Doors open at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday and the film starts at 8:00 p.m.
