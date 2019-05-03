Community & Events

Crest Theater hosting 'May the 4th Be With You' event this weekend

The Crest Theater in Downtown Fresno is inviting all Star Wars fans to its 'May the 4th Be With You' event.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Crest Theater in Downtown Fresno is inviting all Star Wars fans to its 'May the 4th Be With You' event.

It will include a showing of 'Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens' as well as a costume event.

The theater says Star Wars collectible pop toys, shirts, books and more will be raffled off and specialty drink will be served.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday and the film starts at 8:00 p.m.

For more information click on this here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresno downtownmoviedisneystar wars
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News