Crowds roll in for night two of the Clovis Rodeo

On the last full weekend of every April, the grandstands at the Clovis Rodeo come to life.Over the years, the sport has evolved into an aggressive competition. But in this town, people come for the tradition."It's just exciting to see people riding animals, like calves, bulls and horses, it's a good time," said Dylan Gutierrez.Bonds are built every year while watching the bulls buck and turn. New friendships are strengthened as the party moved to Old Town after dark."It totally blew our minds. We went from being totally quiet, to about 10 o'clock, having a line around the corner," said Danielle Haney, one of the partners at The Fifth, a bar in Clovis.This is the first time in 10 years Haney has missed the music and the action. She is busy serving customers at the bar, helping others create memories."I've had several gentlemen coming in saying they are from San Francisco and Los Angeles, and they do a reunion here every year. They all meet up and go to the rodeo. Really cool hearing the stories," she said.The rodeo brings in champion cowboys from over the country competing for hundreds of thousands of dollars in prize money. They proved their worth Friday night. The town too is eagerly showing off its rich history.