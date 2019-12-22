Steph and Ayesha Curry surprise 2,000 people with holiday activities as The Grinch, Cindy Lou Who

After spending nearly three hours in prosthetic and makeup dressed as The Grinch and Cindy Lou Who, the Curry's revealed their identities to 2,000 people.
RELATED: Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry and family enjoy vacation in Maui
The event in Oakland included ornament making, family portraits, cookie decorating, and even a visit with Santa Claus.
Families also went home with gifts like toys and games.
This was all made possible by "Eat Learn Play" - the foundation by the Curry's that's focused on youth in under-served communities.
WATCH: Video slideshow of Curry family as Dr. Seuss characters down below.