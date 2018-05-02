FRESNO

Cyclists celebrate National Bike Month in annual Mall to Mall Bike Ride

May is National Bike Month and to celebrate Fresno County Bicycle Coalition is hosting the 17th annual Mall to Mall Bike Ride. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
May is National Bike Month and to celebrate Fresno County Bicycle Coalition is hosting the 17th annual Mall to Mall Bike Ride.

Riders from all over the valley put their feet to the pedal to participate in this year's ride.

Tony Molina, one of the organizers, said that this event is to help raise awareness about bike safety.

Fresno Police officers went along for the ride to help stop traffic.

"We have police escorts so everyone feels safe and we all ride together. We have a good time promoting bike month and bike safety during bike month. So we want all the motorist out there to be aware that there are going to be more bicyclists on the road," Molina said.

Byron Watkins, with the Bike Happy Foundation, stopped by to join in on the fun.

"I think it's just a good awareness sort of ride-- a place where people can get out in the road and feel comfortable it shows cars, that bikes are here," he said.

Watkins explained biking has changed his life.

"Something like the Mall to Mall and the events of May I think are great motivators to encourage people to look at their bike differently," he said. "So finding ways people can see you can use your bike as a tool and something like this is a great is a great way to show people that's a possibility".

May is National Bike Month and to celebrate the Fresno County Bicycle Coalition hosted it's 17th annual Mall-to-Mall Bike Ride!


There were several different types of bikes out on the streets. Some people rode on more traditional bikes, others had something more high-tech.

Jimmie Jones brought a bike he built. Jones said he put a small motor on it.

"A lot of times we ride a long way and when we on our way back, we not so fresh anymore. For me, I don't have to petal. I can cruise, really cruise," he explained.

If you missed this ride but would like to join in on the fun. You can ride your bike throughout the month and log you miles on CVBikeMonth.com.

They are trying to reach a million miles here in the valley.

"I hope the future sees more people on bikes in Fresno," Watkins said.
