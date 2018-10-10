MARJAREE MASON CENTER

Denise Brown visits Fresno to advocate for victims of domestic violence

EMBED </>More Videos

Denise Brown sits down to talk about doemstic violence and her sister

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
24 years after her sister, Nicole Brown-Simpson, was murdered, Denise Brown continues to advocate for victims of domestic violence.

On Thursday, she'll share Nicole's story at the Top 10 Professional Women and Business Awards luncheon.

She sat down with Action news Anchor, Dale Yurong to share memories of her sister.

She says the pain has never really gone away. She vividly recalls finding a shocking photo of her sister Nicole Brown-Simpson.

"It was a picture of her with a black eye. She goes, "Isn't that fabulous? The makeup studio did such an amazing on that black eye,' and I said, 'God it looks so real and I threw the picture right back in the drawer.' Oh my goodness. That would have given her an opening to talk about what was happening to her," said Brown.

Brown became an activist in the fight against domestic violence after her sister Nicole was killed.

She came a day early to Fresno so she could visit women who have turned to the Marjaree Mason Center to get out of abusive relationships.

"To talk to the women. To see these children that are growing up in this to give them maybe that little bit of hope," said Brown.

But she also shares a very frank message.

"If they hit you once, they will hit you again. If they ever threaten to kill you, eventually one day they will so get out," said Brown.

OJ Simpson was acquitted of his ex-wife Nicole's murder. Simpson is currently free after serving nine years for armed robbery.

Denise Brown says she knows how difficult it is for victims of abuse to come forward. That's why she says loved ones need to listen and offer support.

"Sometimes I go as far as saying, do you want to end up like my sister? Because that puts a face with the whole topic of domestic violence," said Brown.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsdomestic violencemarjaree mason centerabuseFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MARJAREE MASON CENTER
Top Ten Professional Women and Leading Business Awards
Margot on 'Millionaire'
Domestic violence down in Fresno, but troubling new trend is emerging
AB 326 requires salon professionals to recognize signs of domestic violence and abuse
More marjaree mason center
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Granville Homes donates books and gift cards to Fresno school after fire and vandals damage classrooms
NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar makes stop in Fresno
Visalia First Church doubles capacity with new sanctuary
One-man band entertaining the crowds at the Big Fresno Fair
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Here's how Hurricane Michael sizes up against CA
Drug counseling service pulls out of valley high schools
Fresno Police see spike in car thefts over the weekend
Batavia toddler treated for rare polio-like illness in Chicago
Northeast Fresno nanny's tearful description of sexual assault, kidnapping while watching toddler
Fresno Police believe bail bonds agent feared for his life before shooting suspect
Granville Homes donates books and gift cards to Fresno school after fire and vandals damage classrooms
CHP arrests girlfriend, friend as accessories in hit-and-run death of Vice Principal
Show More
Live Hurricane Michael coverage from ABC News
The Latest: Man killed in Florida home by fallen tree
Authorities find incomplete, solar-power tunnel leading to Mexico
Here's what Hurricane Michael looks like from space
Son of limo owner in police custody following NY crash
More News