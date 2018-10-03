Heading to the Big Fresno Fair? Here's a list of the discounted days.On this day only, Fairgoers will have the chance to get into the Fair for just $5 all day long!Save BIG just for connecting with us! Big Fresno Fair Facebook fans, Twitter and Instagram followers will get into the Fair FREE from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 4 only. A link to a special barcode with instructions on redemption will be posted to Facebook, Twitter and Instagram the day prior. Plus, this day is also $2 Carnival Rides where every ride is just $2 per ride all day long! Valid for all carnival rides in Kiddie Land and the Main Carnival Area.Are you a member of "The Club" at Table Mountain Casino? Just bring your valid Club Card & Photo ID to the Chance or Butler Avenue Fast Track Entrance Gates at The Big Fresno Fair on Thursday, 10/4 to get Free Fair Admission, courtesy of Table Mountain Casino! For more information on becoming a member of "The Club" at Table Mountain Casino click here! (NOTE: Offer valid only for current members of "The Club at Table Mountain Casino" with a valid Club card & Photo ID. Limit one free Fair Admission per card.)Seniors 62 and BETTER are able to enjoy the Fair for free 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., along with a special Seniors' Lifestyle Expo throughout the grounds! After 1 p.m., cost of Senior Admission goes up to $4. Remember, gates will open at 9 a.m. on this day.Admission is FREE to persons with disabilities from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.; one chaperone admitted for free with each person that requires assistance. After 1 p.m., price for persons with disabilities and their chaperones goes up to $4 each.All admission is half price all day long! That means Adult Admission is $6, then Seniors, Military and Child Admission is just $4! All you have to do to take advantage is go to any participating Central Valley Les Schwab Tires to get a voucher for "Half Price" Fair admission on Tuesday, October 9. No purchase necessary; just ask a Les Schwab Tires representative! You can also join The Big Fair Fan Club at www.FresnoFair.com and receive a printable coupon via email for the same great deal! One Les Schwab Tires voucher or Big Fair Fan Club coupon required per person. Offer valid only on Tuesday, October 9.On Sun-Maid Kids' Day admission to the Fair is FREE for kids 12 and under with a paid adult admission all day long! Remember, kids 5 and under are always free. NOTE: Carnival Rides are regular price on this day.It's the 10th year of the Fair's "Feed the Need" Food Drive effort, which has collected over 780 TONS of food to help feed those in need in our community! To celebrate a decade of work and to make this the biggest year yet, join us for this year's Save Mart & FoodMaxx "Feed the Need" Food Drive on Thursday, October 11 from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. All you need to do is bring 5 or more canned food or other non-perishable food items per person to the Fair on this day and you will receive FREE admission. All food will be donated to The Salvation Army and The Community Food Bank.The Fair is also seeking bulk food and/or monetary donations from businesses and individuals in the community tied to the "Feed the Need" Community Food Drive. Special recognition packages are available for those who donate at a certain level. Businesses or individuals interested in making bulk food and/or monetary donations please contact The Big Fresno Fair at (559) 650-FAIR.