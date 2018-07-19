MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) --It's a tough choice: Woody, Spider-Man, maybe a book.
There's a lot to choose from, and making the right selection is especially tough for 7-year-old April Ariola, but after weighing her options she found it: Lilo, from Lilo and Stitch.
Her mom, Stefanie Diaz, says it's a perfect match. She tells Action News that April is, "Very much my Lilo in real life and she will fight for what she believes in."
April adds that Lilo is, "Spicy, just like me."
For a moment on Thursday, April isn't at Valley Children's Hospital, and she's no longer suffering from a ruptured appendix. Instead, it is Christmas.
All these smiles courtesy of a partnership with Disney. More than 100 toys were delivered to kids at Valley Children's through Disney's Team of Heroes Hospital Care Packages.
Rob Saroyan, President of the Valley Children's Health Care Foundation says, "There is nothing like it, it is inexplicable, seeing their excitement in a stressful situation."
Some of the most popular picks were Star Wars toys, but for Daniela Marquez, Toy Story was at the top of her list.
She is having gallstones surgically removed very soon. It's scary, but Woody is making matters a little bit better.
"I am tired of this pain, but right now I am not in so much pain, which is a good thing."
Saroyan, says that these are more than just toys, they are a distraction from the adversity the children are facing.
"It is tough, but to see their reaction, it is inspirational."
Through the Hospital Care Packages initiative, Disney spreading this same cheer at hospital nationwide.
Disney is the parent company of ABC 30.