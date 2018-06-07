ABC30 COMMUNITY

Disney employees give back with VoluntEARS program

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC30 joined our parent company Disney as well as colleagues around the globe in volunteering for the community. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Today was designated as a day service for the Walt Disney Company.

ABC30 joined our parent company Disney as well as colleagues around the globe in volunteering for the community.

Flowers can go a long way in brightening the lives of families at the Marjaree Mason Center. It is a shelter where victims of domestic violence and their children can put down temporary roots.

Jessica came here in 2009 to escape an abusive relationship. She said, "I suffered through a lot and without this place, I don't know where I would've turned to. Maybe I still would've still been in those situations, and God knows my son and my daughter would've been another statistic."

On this Disney day of service, volunteers from ABC30 did a little landscaping with plants donated by Belmont Nursery.

They also filled emergency safety bags with simple items like granola bars and water. The kits can serve a very important purpose for women in need.

Marjaree Mason Center Executive Director Nicole Linder explained, "They're bags people can keep at their house, law enforcement can distribute, our advocates can distribute. They have safety planning tips; they have basic, necessary supplies to get them out in case of an emergency."

Linder was pleased to see all of the activity.

The Poverello House provided burgers while kids who have been caught in the middle enjoyed a splash party and ice cream.

Jessica said, "They need to be happy even if it's for an hour, two hours. They come to these places because of situations they didn't ask to be in."

Most of the beds at Marjoree Mason shelters are used by children.

This year marks the 35th anniversary of the Disney VoluntEARS program.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsabc30 communitydisneydisney voluntearsvolunteerismFresno - Downtown
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC30 COMMUNITY
Big Fresno Fair 2018 Information
Your Weekend
Valley Focus: Warnors Theater Celebrates 90 Years
Your Weekend
Fiesta Night
More abc30 community
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Horse racing is back at the Big Fresno Fair
Your Weekend
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Big Fresno Fair 2018 Information
Discounted days at the Big Fresno Fair
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News