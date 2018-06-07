Disney employees give back with VoluntEARS program

Our ABC30 #DisneyTeamofHeroes gave back to our community. 13 #VoluntEARS helped spruce up @MarjareeMason Center and stuffed 150 emergency backpacks. #abc30cares pic.twitter.com/Umos8wwUDk — ABC30 Fresno (@ABC30) June 7, 2018

Today was designated as a day service for the Walt Disney Company.ABC30 joined our parent company Disney as well as colleagues around the globe in volunteering for the community.Flowers can go a long way in brightening the lives of families at the Marjaree Mason Center. It is a shelter where victims of domestic violence and their children can put down temporary roots.Jessica came here in 2009 to escape an abusive relationship. She said, "I suffered through a lot and without this place, I don't know where I would've turned to. Maybe I still would've still been in those situations, and God knows my son and my daughter would've been another statistic."On this Disney day of service, volunteers from ABC30 did a little landscaping with plants donated by Belmont Nursery.They also filled emergency safety bags with simple items like granola bars and water. The kits can serve a very important purpose for women in need.Marjaree Mason Center Executive Director Nicole Linder explained, "They're bags people can keep at their house, law enforcement can distribute, our advocates can distribute. They have safety planning tips; they have basic, necessary supplies to get them out in case of an emergency."Linder was pleased to see all of the activity.The Poverello House provided burgers while kids who have been caught in the middle enjoyed a splash party and ice cream.Jessica said, "They need to be happy even if it's for an hour, two hours. They come to these places because of situations they didn't ask to be in."Most of the beds at Marjoree Mason shelters are used by children.This year marks the 35th anniversary of the Disney VoluntEARS program.