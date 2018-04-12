DISNEYLAND

Disney parks getting ready for a festival all about friendship and beyond

EMBED </>More Videos

Get ready Pixar fans, Pixar Fest is about to begin at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure. (KFSN)

Leonard Torres
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KFSN) --
Get ready Pixar fans, Pixar Fest is about to begin at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure. The festival will bring guests together to celebrate friendship and beyond from April 13 through Sept. 3, 2018, at the Disneyland Resort.

This first-ever Pixar Fest showcases some of the beloved stories from Pixar Animation Studios in new ways at both parks, with characters and experiences from films such as "Toy Story," "Monsters, Inc.," "Coco" and "Up."

Guests will join the fun as they experience a new nighttime spectacular, the return of two favorite parades with fresh new Pixar surprises, exclusive event merchandise, and so much more.

A new fireworks show, "Together Forever - A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular," will celebrate the heart of Pixar as it lights up the sky over Disneyland, connecting guests with characters they've come to know and love. Along with dazzling pyrotechnics and memorable music, the heartwarming show celebrates the theme of friendship, an ever-present concept in Pixar animation.

Our own Gilbert Magallon will be out live Friday morning to help welcome in this festival to the happiest place on earth.

Disney is the parent company of ABC30.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsdisneylandcaliforniapixar
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DISNEYLAND
Disney World to offer cheaper park tickets on less busy days
Get ready to have a ghoulish time as Disneyland kicks off the Halloween season
Disney reveals details of Oga's Cantina at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Disney reveals details of Oga's Cantina at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market
More disneyland
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Horse racing is back at the Big Fresno Fair
Your Weekend
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Big Fresno Fair 2018 Information
Discounted days at the Big Fresno Fair
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News