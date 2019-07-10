'Disney Toy Delivery' surprises patients at Valley Children's Hospital

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Patients at Valley Children's Hospital got the red carpet treatment Tuesday, courtesy the Walt Disney Company.Every year Disney donates boxes of toys, books, movies and games to more than 450 children's hospitals with the hope of bringing a little bit of joy to the lives of patients and their families.Tuesday, the kids were surprised with not only the toys but a private showing of the new movie "Toy Story 4".Patients got to walk the red carpet, take photos with George the Giraffe and ABC30 anchors Tony Cabrera and Graciela Moreno.One of the kids we spoke with was so humble in his gratitude for everything."It's pretty nice that they're giving toys and everything for the kids that are sick," said Leonel Jamos.This is all part of Disney's broader initiative, Disney Team of Heroes, through which they have committed more than$100 million in company resources to help reimagine the patient and family experience in children's hospitals around the world.Disney is the parent company of ABC30.