Do you have extra diapers to spare? The Marjorie Mason Center needs your help

They have an immediate need for size 5 & 6 diapers. If you have any, or know of someone that does please contact the center at 559-237-4706.
Marjaree Mason Center has an immediate need for size 5 & 6 diapers. In addition, there are toiletry, linen and hygiene items used on a daily basis. Help keep our inventory replenished by sending items from our wish list: https://t.co/ZpSNy7MxRj— Marjaree Mason Center (@MarjareeMason) November 6, 2019
The Marjaree Mason Center is Fresno County's only dedicated provider of domestic violence shelter and support services, including education for victims and youth.