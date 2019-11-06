marjaree mason center

Do you have extra diapers to spare? The Marjorie Mason Center needs your help

By James W Jakobs
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Marjaree Mason Center is reaching out via social media asking for help.

They have an immediate need for size 5 & 6 diapers. If you have any, or know of someone that does please contact the center at 559-237-4706.



The Marjaree Mason Center is Fresno County's only dedicated provider of domestic violence shelter and support services, including education for victims and youth.
Related topics:
community & eventsmarjaree mason centerdomestic violencenonprofitnon profit
