COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Donations pour in for Valley firefighter

EMBED </>More Videos

Donations continue to pour in for a Valley firefighter who's wife passed away just minutes after giving birth to twin girls. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Donations continue to pour in for a Valley firefighter whose wife passed away just minutes after giving birth to twin girls.

RELATED: Firefighter mourning unexpected death of wife after giving birth to twins

Now one California Pizza Kitchen location is jumping in to help CAL FIRE Captain Nick Reeder.

The restaurant in North Fresno is hosting a three day fundraiser.

Until Wednesday, May 2 when customers present a fundraiser flyer, California Pizza Kitchen will donate 20% of qualifying food and beverage purchases to a foundation that will help reeder and his five kids.

"So everything behind me has actually been sent in from Target registry that was setup online to help support the family," said Carissa Morrison, the General Manager of the resturant. "I know we've done a couple drop-offs to him."

The CAL FIRE captain has received more than $8,000 in donations since our story first aired.

LINK: Donate to Reeder family on GoFundMe

The California Pizza Kitchen fundraiser is only taking place at the Blackstone and Nees location in Fresno.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventscal firedonationsFresno - NorthwestFresno - Northeast
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Horse racing is back at the Big Fresno Fair
Your Weekend
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Big Fresno Fair 2018 Information
Discounted days at the Big Fresno Fair
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News