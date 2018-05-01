Donations pour in for Valley firefighter

Donations continue to pour in for a Valley firefighter whose wife passed away just minutes after giving birth to twin girls.Now one California Pizza Kitchen location is jumping in to help CAL FIRE Captain Nick Reeder.The restaurant in North Fresno is hosting a three day fundraiser.Until Wednesday, May 2 when customers present a fundraiser flyer, California Pizza Kitchen will donate 20% of qualifying food and beverage purchases to a foundation that will help reeder and his five kids."So everything behind me has actually been sent in from Target registry that was setup online to help support the family," said Carissa Morrison, the General Manager of the resturant. "I know we've done a couple drop-offs to him."The CAL FIRE captain has received more than $8,000 in donations since our story first aired.The California Pizza Kitchen fundraiser is only taking place at the Blackstone and Nees location in Fresno.