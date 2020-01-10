Community & Events

Donors across world raise millions to protect sequoia tree grove in Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Housing won't be built on California's largest unprotected sequoia grove. A conservation group in San Francisco has purchased Alder Creek Grove.

The massive parcel is located above Camp Nelson within the Giant Sequoia National Monument.

It will someday provide another scenic area for families to go hiking.

The beauty of the towering sequoias and pine trees at Alder Creek Grove is enough to take your breath away.

Equally breathtaking is the incredible amount of money 'Save The Redwoods League' was able to raise to buy the scenic 530 acres so it could protect the majestic trees.

League president Sam Hodder says over 8,500 donors raised $15.6 million to buy the land from the Rouch family of Springville.

"People love the redwood forest and when they have an opportunity to protect a place as spectacular as Alder Creek, they step up and this was truly amazing," says Hodder.

The donations came in from all 50 states and 30 countries.

The Rouch family has owned the land since the 1940s, even operated a ski area called Sequoia Crest.

Hodder explains how important it was for the league to acquire the parcel.

"This really is one of the most coveted conservation opportunities in the Giant Sequoia range," he says.

Alder Creek is home to hundreds of sequoias, including the massive Stagg tree. Over 240 feet tall and 100 feet around the base, it is the fifth largest tree - by volume - in the world.

The league's plan over the next 5-10 years is to thin out the dense forest, establish foot trails the public can enjoy, and eventually sell the property to the US Forest Service.
