Downtown Dinuba to be transformed with the help of Cal Poly students

The City of Dinuba is trying to transform their downtown and they've reached out to some unlikely partners for help. (KFSN)

DINUBA, Calif. (KFSN) --
The City of Dinuba is looking at filling empty storefronts and bringing more people downtown.

Assistant City Manager Daniel James says they're creating a master plan and students at Cal Poly are helping.

"We connected with them because they have done similar studies for larger cities across the state."

Students from the university's regional planning department community design lab will help the city visualize downtown's future.

They'll be doing this until the summer.

"The focus of the study highlights a few goals including walkability, green spaces, parking, residential uses, public restrooms, street lights, and downtown business facades," said James.

Summerlyn Sandoval works at the Flower Box in downtown. She says the project could not have come at a better time.

"It is a new era, it is a new time, we need to focus on what is going to make Dinuba a success and what is going to bring people here."

Sandoval says she sees people come through, but they don't stay

"They don't venture around or you don't really see anybody walking unless you see them walking to the bus stop."

Just like James, Sandoval agrees the power of transformation also lies with the people.

"Your community needs to be willing to be a part of it, and that is the thing I feel the community needs to step up and be a part of wanting their city to succeed."

What does downtown Dinuba need? You can help answer that question on Friday. Cal Poly students will hold a meeting at the Vocational Center at 6 pm.
