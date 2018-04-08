Downtown Fresno restaurant celebrates national raisin month with cooking classes

April is national raisin month and a downtown Fresno restaurant is celebrating by hosting a cooking class featuring the dried fruit.This week, you can learn how to make Fresnola, a type of granola made from ingredients grown in Fresno County.The class is part of a cooking series hosted by Tree of Life Café and Bakery every second Saturday."For the price of the class you get dinner, classroom instruction and you get a recipe that you are now empowered to go home and make yourself," said owner Carolyn Ocheltree.Classes cost $15 each and the restaurant is holding them on Friday, April 13th and Saturday the 14th.The Friday class will also have a guest appearance from the California Dancing Raisins.