Dozens attend open house at San Joaquin and Sierra Garden Railroad

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Clovis couple's labor of love turned into a fun Easter activity for Valley families.Dozens enjoyed this weekend's open house at the San Joaquin and Sierra Garden Railroad.The semi-annual open house featured scavenger hunts, raffles and some fan favorites, like James the red engine, on the tracks.Plant manager Colleen Wilson says the garden railroad is her and her husband's way of sharing their hobby while bringing the community together.Modeled after the San Joaquin and Eastern Railroad, the display was built in 2009 and quickly became a community staple.The next open house will be the weekend before Thanksgiving.