events

Dozens attend open house at San Joaquin and Sierra Garden Railroad

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Clovis couple's labor of love turned into a fun Easter activity for Valley families.

Dozens enjoyed this weekend's open house at the San Joaquin and Sierra Garden Railroad.

The semi-annual open house featured scavenger hunts, raffles and some fan favorites, like James the red engine, on the tracks.

Plant manager Colleen Wilson says the garden railroad is her and her husband's way of sharing their hobby while bringing the community together.

Modeled after the San Joaquin and Eastern Railroad, the display was built in 2009 and quickly became a community staple.

The next open house will be the weekend before Thanksgiving.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscloviscloviseventscommunitytrains
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EVENTS
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
25th annual Pole Vaulting Championship in Clovis
Sailors flock to Huntington Lake for High Sierra Regatta
Some familiar creatures have a new home at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Show More
Dead man found inside SUV submerged in Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News