Dozens come out for early morning yoga at Chukchansi Park

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Chukchansi Park is known as the place where you go to catch a baseball game in the Valley, but Saturday the stadium turned into a yoga studio.

Around 50 students showed up for Yoga at the Chuk. For $35, participants got to join in on a yoga or pilates session, receive a free t-shirt and a drink ticket.

"It's the first time the Grizzlies have opened up their field to something like this. We're super excited to bring it here," said yoga instructor Christine Rose Brown. "Our mission is to make yoga a practice that is embraced by our community. It's something that's growing. So we're excited to provide this in this amazing and gorgeous space."

Attendees also got a free ticket to the Saturday's Grizzlies game against the Reno Aces.
