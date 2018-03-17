Dozens in the valley learn about the effects of trauma

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Dozens of people learned about the effects of trauma today, including how it hits your brain.
"When we get triggered by our trauma our brain literally goes whoop and we flip our lid," said therapist Stephanie Zimmerman.
The Valley Dream Center hosted several workshops this morning, focusing on every way trauma is affecting kids -- including their geography, their home lives, and their health.
They examined what it does to kids right away and how it translates to their adult lives.