Drink your way through different craft beers or take part in a stampede this weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Take advantage of every moment of sunshine to get outdoors with your friends and family.
There's lots to do this weekend in the valley, whether you're in the mood for craft beers or if you're feeling lucky, learn to pan for gold.
Chowchilla Western Stampede
The 62nd Annual Chowchilla Western Stampede kicks off this week.
It starts with a Cattle Drive down Main Street.
The Cattle Drive has become a tradition and is the official opening for the Chowchilla Western Stampede.
It sets the stage for five days of team roping, calf roping and barrel racing.
The fun begins on Friday, at 10am.
Madama Butterfly
This weekend, head to the Fresno State Concert Hall for the production of Madama Butterfly.
This opera is one of few in the Central Valley where a full orchestra accompanies singers.
It's a collaboration between the Fresno State Symphony Orchestra and the Fresno State Opera.
Ticket prices vary.
Miss Winkles Fundraiser Dinner & Pet Show
Make your way to the hottest pet fashion show in town this weekend.
This Saturday is The Miss Winkles Fundraiser Dinner & Pet Show.
Enjoy a delicious dinner, live auction, dessert auction, raffle... all while supporting animals in need right here in our community.
It's being held at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District Liberty Ballroom
Tickets start at $60.
International Women's Day Conference
The 2019 International Women's Day Conference is this Saturday.
Come celebrate the day with Women Techmakers Fresno.
You'll get to network, hear great speakers and more.
It starts at 9 a.m. and tickets start at $15.
It's being held at Bitwise South Stadium.
Fresno Gold & Treasure Show
Head to the Fresno Fairgrounds this weekend to strike big.
It's the 2019 Fresno Gold & Treasure Show.
There you will find several vendors and shopping opportunities.
They will also have seminars where you can learn prospecting techniques, metal detecting and more.
Ticket prices vary.
Craft Beer Crawl
Old Town Clovis will be overflowing with brews this weekend for its "Craft Beer Crawl".
Participants will receive a commemorative beer-tasting glass and travel from one business to the next, sampling a variety of brews at each location.
The event takes place on Sunday, from 2 to 5:30 p.m.
Tickets are $40 in advance and $50 on the day of the event.
Drink your way through different craft beers or take part in a stampede this weekend
ABC30 COMMUNITY
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News