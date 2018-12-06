Drivers pulled over by Madera police get sweet surprise

Instead of a traffic ticket, some drivers received a gift card and well wishes from officers on Thursday.The Madera Police department partnered with Camerena Health to spread a little holiday cheer.They said this time of year can put extra financial pressure on families so they hope the gift cards will help provide some relief and contribute the community's well-being.The unexpected gift was well-received."They were very appreciative -- one, that they didn't get a ticket and two that some of these people, they really need it," said Seann Garcia of Camarena Health.Drivers received gift cards from $75 to $100 as well as movie tickets.Camarena Health -- the largest health-care provider in the Madera area -- said they held fundraisers throughout the year to raise the gift money.