MADERA COUNTY

Dunkin' Donuts giving away free samples and other prizes for grand opening of Madera restaurant

(SHUTTERSTOCK)

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) --
Get ready donut lovers: Dunkin' Donuts is about to give away some great stuff for the grand opening of their new restaurant.

The donut chain will be opening a Dunkin' Donuts inside the Walmart at Cleveland Avenue and Highway 99 in Madera on Tuesday, May 8. The first person in line will receive a $150 Dunkin' Donuts gift card with the second and third guests in line receiving a $50 gift card each.

There will also be grand opening festivities which will include free food and beverage samples, special giveaways to the first 100 people in line, and an appearance from Dunkin' Donuts mascot Cuppy.

Doors will open at 7:00 a.m. and the ribbon-cutting will begin at 9:00 a.m. with Madera Mayor Andy Medellin. As part of the grand opening, Dunkin' Donuts will also be making a charitable donation to Valley Children's Hospital.

The new restaurant will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., seven days a week.
