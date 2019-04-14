easter

Easter arrives a little early for kids in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dozens of families celebrated Easter a little early with the help of Catholic Charities and the students of San Joaquin Memorial.

The kids walked in Saturday morning, and right away, they scored baskets filled with bunnies and candy.

They got to play games like the cakewalk, where just about everybody danced away with a cake.

Those in attendance posed for pictures with the Easter bunny, and they got to do crafts with volunteers from the high school, like Bridget Douglas.

She painted faces and hands to show her appreciation for the ultimate sacrifice of Jesus that she celebrates every Easter.

"I think it's important to keep in mind how lucky I am and Easter really helps me see that," Douglas said.

"My mom used to take me to events like this so just to remember what my mom did for me and be able to do the same thing for him is great," said Mary Curtin.

Catholic Charities does the Easter giveaway every year with help from the kids at Memorial and St. Anthony's Catholic School.

The Easter holiday is next Sunday.
More TOP STORIES News