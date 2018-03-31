EASTER

Easter event helping local veterans and first responders

Children were off to the races in the old Fig Garden backyard. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Children were off to the races in the old Fig Garden backyard, stumbling through the grass and finding hidden treasures inside Easter eggs.

"We decided to just give them a fun day with, you know, a lot of goodies," said Betty Goertzen.

She started "Our Heroes Dreams" seven years ago to help veterans assimilate into society with fun events and retreats.

"They come out from the military. There's a lot of adjustments to make. And that's what we help them do and we help them find a new purpose in their life and a new mission," said Goertzen.

Her mission has grown over the years. She expanded it to include first responders now and her family grows along with it. Her home filled up with hungry kids, playful kids, and energetic kids.



"Some of them have large families and it would've been difficult for them to do all this for their kids. Aren't they wonderful?" Said Goertzen.

About 80 kids signed up to join the Easter egg hunt, but Miss Betty and her crew of volunteers did not turn anyone away.

Even the bigger boys got in on the action a little, walking their kids on a hunt they really treasured.

"I just want to thank Miss Betty for opening her home to us and "Our Heroes Dreams" for doing something like this, because the veterans community had needed this for a long time," said Fresno Jeff Lukens.
