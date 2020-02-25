community

Eating free pancakes at IHOP Tuesday benefits Valley Children's Hospital

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Are you in the mood for pancakes?

Valley Children's Hospital and the International House of Pancakes are coming together to celebrate National Pancake Day and to help patients in need.

Enjoy a complimentary short stack of pancakes at IHOP for its 15th annual National Pancake Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. In return, guests are asked to help make a difference by leaving a donation of any size.



All donations collected at locations across the Valley will directly benefit Valley Children's Hospital, which provides pediatric healthcare services to more than 1.3 million children in 12 counties.

In addition to a free short stack of pancakes, IHOP is giving guests the chance to win free pancakes for life and other prizes.

IHOP and its franchisees set a goal of raising $4 million to support Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, including Valley Children's.

