Effort to put mini-libraries in apartment complexes

A young Fresno girl is working hard to make sure every child in the Central Valley has a book to read.On Monday, Danay Ferguson, the founder of the non-profit Reading Heart, teamed up with the California Apartment Association to install mini-libraries at some apartment complexes."We're putting mini-libraries in apartment complexes because that way its easier for the kids in apartment complexes to come and get their books," said Ferguson.Reading Heart is a book-donation program dedicated to serving children in areas with limited access to books.The program was founded by Ferguson when she was eight years old. Danay wanted to share with other children her passion for reading and the joy of escaping in a good book.