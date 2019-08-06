events

Enjoy night under the stars with free stargazing event in Firebaugh

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Enjoy a night of stargazing in the community of Firebaugh Thursday night.

Powerful telescopes will be available at Maldonado Park, and experienced astronomers will guide your view.

The event is hosted by the Firebaugh Rotary and Central Valley Astronomers. It is free to the public -- just bring your lawn chairs or a blanket.

The night under the stars goes from 7:00 p.m to 9:30 p.m.

Click here for more information.
