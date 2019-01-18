COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Erika Smith is Fresno County's Youth of the Year

For winning -- she received a $500 Visa gift card -- pizza for a year -- and a college scholarship reimbursement.

The best and brightest young people of Fresno County received honors on Thursday evening -- during the Boys and Girls Club of Fresno County Youth of the Year event.

The prestigious honor is given each year -- to an exemplary young person -- who is known for their leadership, service and academic excellence.

This year's winner -- was 16-year-old Erika Smith -- from the Pinedale Boys and Girls Club.

Smith will now move onto the regional competition in February.

