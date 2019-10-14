events

Event brings independent authors, publishers to the Tower District

FRESNO. Calif. (KFSN) -- Several independent authors and publishers were out in the Tower District for Fresno Zine Fest Sunday afternoon.

People from across the state gathered for a chance to buy and sell each zine, an independent or self-generated book. Organizers say the event is a great collaborative effort for writers.

"This is a really great way to express these creative ideas and topics that are not mainly talked about," said independent publisher Jemimah Barda.

Zine authors say this is also a great grassroots operation to network and promote their work.
