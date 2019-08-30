Extended hours at Fresno city splash parks for Labor Day weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Nothing beats cooling off with your friends on a hot summer day.This weekend, kids will have more time to splish and splash at Fresno city parks.The Parks Department is extending hours of operations at its seven splash parks for Labor Day Weekend.Splash park hours will be from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. effective Friday, August 30 through Monday, September 2.4265 W. Figarden Dr.5770 W. Gettysburg Ave.750 N. Chestnut Ave.4670 E. Butler Ave.1890 E. Plymouth Way4695 E. Gettysburg Ave.