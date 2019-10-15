Extra day of Big Fresno Fair helped increase bottom line, vendors say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- From the food to the fun and everything in between, the Big Fresno Fair draws to a close Monday night.Final numbers are still being tallied but organizers say this year's 13-day run was another big success"Whether it be the concerts or our food concessions every element of the fair is very happy right now," said organizer Laurie King.Its been a hectic couple of weeks for everyone involved.Vendors across the board say this past weekend was the busiest they've experienced in years at the Big Fresno Fair"Just yesterday we were like 120 something gallons of milk, the day before we were over a 100 gallons of milk," said Johnny Nash of Fabe's Churros and Gelato.Owners of Fabe's say the Big Fresno Fair is by far their highest grossing stop on the fair circuit. Their milkshakes and Italian ice cream continue to be a big hit with fairgoers"We were somewhere like four or five thousand scoops of gelato just regular old scoops of gelato," Nash said.And of course, you can't come to the fair without indulging in a deep-fried treat.Tens of thousands of corn dogs are sold at the fair every day.Milo's Corndogs has been selling the breaded hotdog at the Big Fresno Fair for the past five decades and owners say Central Valley always comes out to support their business."Let me put it this way, we have four stands at the state fair and we have two stands here. We do better here," said owner Milo Franks.While many are eager to try the various food concoctions, the rides and livestock remain a popular attraction for fairgoers"The junior livestock numbers were up in a lot of categories and we're just finishing tallying up our auctions and it appears it's going to be another banner year," King said.Country legend Willie Nelson will close the concert series when he takes the stage at the Paul Paul Theater at 7 p.m.