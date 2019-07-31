community

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition changes life of local firefighter, his family year after tragedy

By
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- These walls are already going up as one local hero is getting the chance of a lifetime.

"Things like this don't happen to people like us," said CAL FIRE Captain Nick Reeder.

RELATED: Extreme Makeover: Home Edition coming back to the Valley

Reeder has spent nearly two decades giving back to the community as a firefighter.

Now, he's getting the gift of a home in return after he was chosen to be featured on HGTV's "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition."

"We'll be able to spread out. The girls will be able to have a playroom," said Reeder's mother, Jeanine.

The surprise comes a year after a heartbreaking loss.

Reeder's wife, Amanda Sawyer, died shortly after giving birth to his twin girls in April 2018.

Reeder says he's not sure how the show heard of his story, but he received an email from the show's producer telling him he should apply.

"Fast forward, here we are. Best decision we ever made," he said.

De Young Properties are the lead builder of the home, and this will be the second house they've built for the show.

"It couldn't be a more deserving family, a local hero and a heartwarming story that touched everyone in our team, and we couldn't be happier to be a part of it," said Ashley De Young.

Reeder and his girls are excited as each of these walls are a symbol of hope.

"It means a new start, it means....a future for my girls," he said.

The crew will move that bus on Sunday and welcome the Reeder family into their new home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsclovisclovishomecommunityfirefighters
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY
Caught on camera: Clovis community clean-up draws in thief
Police look to improve safety at local events following Gilroy shooting
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Plans for 'straight pride parade' underway in Modesto
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gilroy police locate bag of ammo in creek, shotgun in suspect's car
Serial rapist who terrorized Fresno's Tower District denied parole
Fresno woman hospitalized after being infected with West Nile Virus
Gov. Newsom signs bill on presidential tax returns
Woman killed in crash involving big rig in Madera County
EXCLUSIVE: Parents recall moment they found out son was killed in Gilroy shooting
Man learns mom's body sold to military, detonated
Show More
Capital One data breach affects 100 million customers
2 Walmart employees killed by co-worker, officials say
Cameron Boyce's death a result of epilepsy: Coroner
Kabab City hiring 20 people for new location in Fresno
School board keeps superintendent despite backlash over active shooter drill
More TOP STORIES News