Fallen Navy sailor brought home ahead of Saturday funeral

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- When Oscar Temores was a child growing up in Lemoore, he'd often see jets glide across the sky.He'd tell his grandmother that one day, he was going to fly those planes.He also loved the Blue Angels.But after Navy boot camp, Temores decided he wanted to serve his country at ground level-as a master-at-arms, or military police.He planned to eventually come back to the Central Valley and continue a career in law enforcement.But Temores' homecoming was sooner than anyone expected.Late last month, a civilian driver blew past the front gate of a Navy base in Virginia.Temores was on patrol and responded to the call.But the speeding suspect crashed into his vehicle, killing him.He was only 23 years old.Thursday, his body was brought home, with a stop at Naval Air Station Lemoore."The fact that his family is here in this town meant a tremendous amount to (our) family here," said Naval Air Station Commanding Officer Captain Douglas Peterson. "And we were really exceptionally honored that we could provide this service."After leaving the base, the procession continued to a funeral home in Hanford with the help of local police, fire, and military organizations like American Warriors of California."They need to be honored, because they paid that price for us and they give us our freedom to do what we do here in the United States," said American Warriors of California Founder Jess Ahumada. "So we need to make sure that they're honored, and the family's honored."Temores' family says they're overwhelmed and thankful for all of the support they've received.Now that he's gone, they see his two-year-old son Damien as his legacy."The most important thing to him was Damien and his wife and his family," Oscar's mother Celina Martinez said. "The way I want him to be remembered is a hero and a great son, and a great person."Visitation and a rosary service for Temores will be held on Friday night at St. Peter Prince of the Apostles Catholic Church in Lemoore.Funeral Mass will be at the same church at 10 a.m. on Saturday.The public is welcome to attend.