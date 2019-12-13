community

Fallen Navy sailor brought home ahead of Saturday funeral

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- When Oscar Temores was a child growing up in Lemoore, he'd often see jets glide across the sky.

He'd tell his grandmother that one day, he was going to fly those planes.

He also loved the Blue Angels.

But after Navy boot camp, Temores decided he wanted to serve his country at ground level-as a master-at-arms, or military police.

He planned to eventually come back to the Central Valley and continue a career in law enforcement.

But Temores' homecoming was sooner than anyone expected.

Late last month, a civilian driver blew past the front gate of a Navy base in Virginia.

Temores was on patrol and responded to the call.

But the speeding suspect crashed into his vehicle, killing him.

He was only 23 years old.

Thursday, his body was brought home, with a stop at Naval Air Station Lemoore.

"The fact that his family is here in this town meant a tremendous amount to (our) family here," said Naval Air Station Commanding Officer Captain Douglas Peterson. "And we were really exceptionally honored that we could provide this service."

After leaving the base, the procession continued to a funeral home in Hanford with the help of local police, fire, and military organizations like American Warriors of California.

"They need to be honored, because they paid that price for us and they give us our freedom to do what we do here in the United States," said American Warriors of California Founder Jess Ahumada. "So we need to make sure that they're honored, and the family's honored."

Temores' family says they're overwhelmed and thankful for all of the support they've received.

Now that he's gone, they see his two-year-old son Damien as his legacy.

"The most important thing to him was Damien and his wife and his family," Oscar's mother Celina Martinez said. "The way I want him to be remembered is a hero and a great son, and a great person."

Visitation and a rosary service for Temores will be held on Friday night at St. Peter Prince of the Apostles Catholic Church in Lemoore.

Funeral Mass will be at the same church at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

The public is welcome to attend.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnavysoldierscommunitysoldier killed
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY
Boy hit by van two months ago returns to northwest Fresno school
Fresno Unified offering free meals for kids during winter break
New home taking shape for Fresno family
Ceremonies held across Valley for Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man steals rifle from Fresno Big 5, police find suspect in nearby bush
More than a dozen displaced after apartment fire in Hanford
Driver runs red light, causes crash while running from police
2 injured in shooting at Tulare County home
Masked burglars caught on camera hitting Fresno store, leaving clues
What was behind the Valley's dangerously polluted air on Tuesday?
Baby ejected from car window in crash, survives in Turlock
Show More
Bakersfield man arrested for allegedly forcing girlfriend's miscarriage
Burglar steals urn containing baby's ashes from Illinois home
Mom says Ring camera in 8-year-old daughter's room hacked
Judiciary panel takes its 1st steps toward impeachment vote
How you can protect yourself from the Valley's polluted air
More TOP STORIES News