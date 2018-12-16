COMMUNITY

Fresno family asks community for prayers, holiday cards for terminally ill 4-year-old girl

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A Fresno family is asking for prayers after their little girl was recently diagnosed with a very rare disease and given four to six months to live.

Four-year-old Crimson suffers from an illness that attacks the brain stem.

It is called Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma or DIPG.

Family members say Crimson's tumor is inoperable because it is in a spot where of all the major motor functions take place.

Loved ones tell us they are now trying to cherish the little time they have left with their little girl.

"You are trying to make the best life we can until she goes you know that's all you can do with this," said Ron Huffman, Crimson's grandfather.

Crimson was diagnosed with the deadly disease at the end of November.

Family members are asking the community to send letters and cards to the little girl so that they can read them to her over the holiday.

If you'd like to send a letter to Crimson address them to:

Crimson Barnett
PO Box 15367
Fresno, CA 93702
