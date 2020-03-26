Community & Events

Family ditches birthday party for birthday parade for boy with spina bifida in Kingsburg

By
KINGSBURG, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some people wore costumes, while others made signs or held balloons as they drove by down a Kingsburg neighborhood Tuesday to wish 11-year-old Ryker a happy birthday.

"Who knew this idea was a thing people would respond to," says Heather Dunn.

Heather and Jeff Dunn adopted Ryker in 2017 from China, and this is his third birthday with his new family.

The 11-year-old was born with spina bifida and recently had surgery. Amid the coronavirus concerns, he's considered high risk.

Heather and Jeff were worried they wouldn't be able to celebrate until they decided to ditch the party for a parade.

"We thought there'd be a couple of cars, then it spread through social media," Jeff said. "This was our way to keep social distancing but still have some fun."

The Dunns say more than two dozen cars showed up, waving and honking as the family watched from the backseat of the car.

The 11-year-old birthday boy smiled as car after car made its way down the street.

He now hopes to make the birthday parade a family tradition.

"It gave him a chance to have a little bit of happy on his birthday, and it gave other people a chance to have a little happy with everything going on in the world," Heather said.

The family is blown away by the community support.

As Ryker blows out the candles to what he calls the best birthday ever, he's already getting excited for next year.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventskingsburgparadebirthdayspine care
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Senate passes coronavirus rescue package on unanimous vote
Woman in critical condition after hit-and-run in Visalia
Employee at Corcoran prison tests positive for coronavirus
SoCal man arrested by FBI for touting coronavirus 'cure'
Big Fresno Fairgrounds could soon be used to treat COVID-19 patients
Gov. Newsom: Many banks agree to 90-day grace period for mortgages
Suspect involved in Fresno officer-involved shooting identified
Show More
"14 burpees challenge" just part of Fresno State football's workout plan
Kaiser needs donations to fight coronavirus
Health officials confirm 2nd case of COVID-19 in Merced Co.
Fresno farmers market still seeing business during COVID-19 outbreak
Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park closes to visitors amid COVID-19 concerns
More TOP STORIES News