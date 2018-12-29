COMMUNITY

Family aiming to check items off bucket list for daughter now told she only has weeks to live

EMBED </>More Videos

Fresno family aiming to check items off bucket list for daughter now told she only has weeks to live

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Back in August, 7-year-old Keiana Cooper was diagnosed with an aggressive and difficult to treat brain tumor.

Doctors gave her 9 months to two years to live. But now the Keiana's family is being told they have just weeks left with their little girl.

"What they told me had scared me," said Juanita Cooper, Keiana's mother.

Cooper says her daughter used to be an active little girl.

But now she struggles to walk, talk and eat on her own.

"It's so unreal. Everyday we wake up we are like is this real is this really happening," Cooper said.

For Juanita, the diagnosis of Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) was hard to take in. She did research and got another medical opinion, but the diagnosis was the same.

Her option was radiation, but that did not mean her daughter would be cured.

"I did ask what were my chances? They told me it was slim to none. The chances of her surviving it were slim to none," she said.

So as a family and they decided to not go through with radiation. Juanita said Keiana didn't want to do it either.

"It's going to take a toll on her and she isn't going to be able to enjoy what time they are giving us," Cooper said.

They wanted to spend as much time with Keiana as possible.

Friends helped to raise money to check off items on a bucket list - like go to Disneyland and meet Cardi B

Through Make-A-Wish the family was sent to the happiest place on Earth and Cardi B caught wind of Keiana's story, sending her a video.

"She did do a shout out to her, which was more than anything I can ask for," Juanita said.

The effects of the cancer are quickly taking hold of Keiana but her mom says she is a fighter.

The family has set up a GoFundMe pageto help with services when the time comes.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventschildrenchildren's healthcommunitymedicaltumorFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY
Fresno mother gifted van to help transport wheelchair bound son
Service dogs from nonprofit help veterans get their lives back
Chris Burrous, former morning anchor in Fresno, dies at 43
Hanford family delivers 425 meals to CRMC on Christmas Eve
More community
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Fresno mother gifted van to help transport wheelchair bound son
Aretha Franklin to be honored with tribute show in January
Thousands expected to visit Fresno Fairgrounds to celebrate Hmong New Year
Take your kids to the museum or learn calligraphy this weekend
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Hard Freeze Warning issued across Valley, here's how to prepare
Fresno mother gifted van to help transport wheelchair bound son
Postal Service offers $10,000 reward to find suspects involved in string of burglaries
Escaped San Quentin inmate taken into custody at Paso Robles Taco Bell
Suspect accused of killing Newman Police Corporal captured
Fire erupts at Hilmar Cheese Company, business is back to normal
Marine surprises sister at college graduation
CHP shares warning of 'disabled motorist' scamming drivers for money
Show More
Service dogs from nonprofit help veterans get their lives back
Wavelengths Surf closes River Park store
New Year's Eve ball drop fun facts
2-year-old boy, whose mom was granted visa to US, dies
Coast Guard members get one-time paycheck next week, future payments uncertain amid government shutdown
More News