FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Back in August, 7-year-old Keiana Cooper was diagnosed with an aggressive and difficult to treat brain tumor.
Doctors gave her 9 months to two years to live. But now the Keiana's family is being told they have just weeks left with their little girl.
"What they told me had scared me," said Juanita Cooper, Keiana's mother.
Cooper says her daughter used to be an active little girl.
But now she struggles to walk, talk and eat on her own.
"It's so unreal. Everyday we wake up we are like is this real is this really happening," Cooper said.
For Juanita, the diagnosis of Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) was hard to take in. She did research and got another medical opinion, but the diagnosis was the same.
Her option was radiation, but that did not mean her daughter would be cured.
"I did ask what were my chances? They told me it was slim to none. The chances of her surviving it were slim to none," she said.
So as a family and they decided to not go through with radiation. Juanita said Keiana didn't want to do it either.
"It's going to take a toll on her and she isn't going to be able to enjoy what time they are giving us," Cooper said.
They wanted to spend as much time with Keiana as possible.
Friends helped to raise money to check off items on a bucket list - like go to Disneyland and meet Cardi B
Through Make-A-Wish the family was sent to the happiest place on Earth and Cardi B caught wind of Keiana's story, sending her a video.
"She did do a shout out to her, which was more than anything I can ask for," Juanita said.
The effects of the cancer are quickly taking hold of Keiana but her mom says she is a fighter.
The family has set up a GoFundMe pageto help with services when the time comes.