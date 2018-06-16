FATHER'S DAY

Father's Day celebrated early with donuts at Sierra Vista Mall

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Father's Day was celebrated a day early at the Sierra Vista Mall Saturday morning.

The mall hosted 'Donuts with Dad', a fun event bringing together Central Valley fathers and their children.

It was the second year that the mall hosted Donuts with Dad.

Dads who attended were treated to complimentary donuts and coffee and got to take part in fun activities for the whole family.

"They bring the community together. You remember that growing up. It's a lot of fun," said Natalie Khan.

Several stores brought lots of dad-friendly and family-friendly activities to the mall for Donuts with Dad Day, including sports cards and collectibles from A to Z cards -- reptiles from Reptile Ron and Robots from Mega Legends!
