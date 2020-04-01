Donate to Central California Food Bank during Feeding Our Families Virtual Telethon

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One dollar equals seven meals. You can help fight hunger in the central valley by donating to the ABC30 Feeding Our Families Virtual Telethon on Friday, April 3, 2020. All donations will help Central California Food Bank meet the needs of a growing number of families struggling to put food on the table due to the coronavirus pandemic. Just pick up your phone and text CCFB to 555888Central California Food Bank has seen a 50 percent increase of families needing help at food distribution sites. Your donation can helpCCFB purchase more food. Central California Food Bank distributes 38 million pounds of food annually and serves 280,000 people a month. Those numbers are expected to move up with so many families out of work and needing assistance to feed their families.