IMMIGRATION

Festival held to honor immigrants and refugees in Central Fresno

Drummers and dancers got things rolling for a festival to mark the opening of the first SIREN office in Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The drumbeat of the immigration debate got louder in Central Fresno.

Drummers and dancers got things rolling for a festival to mark the opening of the first SIREN office in Fresno, and food vendors kept everybody fed.

After this opening festival, they will turn to serious business.

The Services Immigrant Right and Education Network has helped immigrants out of its San Jose offices for more than 30 years with legal help, and political organizing.

"Right now we're at a crossroads where people want to get us to stop talking, complaining, and just remember that we are a community and this is your house. You have our backs and we have your backs," said Tomas Margain.

Organizers say about 900,000 immigrants live in the Central Valley and half a million native-born children have immigrant parents.
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
