Fiesta Navideña Promises Food, Fashion and Mariachis

By Aurora Diaz
Get ready for a holiday fiesta. The annual Fiesta Navideña Champagne Brunch and Fashion Show promises food, fashion and fun.

The Fresno County League of Mexican American Women is organizing the Betty Rodriguez Scholarship Fundraiser. It takes place Saturday, December 1, 2018, at 10:30 a.m. at Pardini's at 2257 W. Shaw in Fresno.

Mariachi de la Tierra will perform. Guests will be treated to a champagne brunch plus a fashion show featuring day and evening wear styles. The event also includes unique silent auction items. Action News anchor Tony Cabrera will emcee the festivities.

Tickets are $50.00 or $75.00 for VIP seating.

Learn more by calling (559) 251-1984 or get tickets at FresnoCountyLMAW.org

