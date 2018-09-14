Kick off the weekend with a fun fiesta! Centro La Familia Advocacy Services is hosting Fiesta Night at Chukchansi Park Friday, September 28, 2018 from 5:00p.m.-10:00p.m. in Downtown Fresno.Head to Chukchansi Park for a night of music and dancing to the sounds of Monsanto. The long time valley favorite performs R n B and Latin hits. Mariachi Tenochtitlan will also perform. Make it a date night! Enjoy hors d'oeuvres, no host bar, live and silent auctions plus a chance to win prizes. It's also an opportunity to network with local professionals and community members. Action News reporter Vanessa Vasconcelos will co-emcee. Centro La Familia is a non-profit founded in 1972. Proceeds will help Centro assist underserved children and families in Fresno County. ABC30 is a proud sponsor.$50.00 ADVANCE$60.00 AT THE DOOR(559) 237-2961