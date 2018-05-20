Final day of Grizzly Fest underway

WOODWARD PARK

Grizzly Fest is arguably the largest music event of the year, for the Central Valley. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
It is arguably the largest music event of the year, for the Central Valley.

On its second day, Grizzly Fest brought thousands of people, of all ages, to Woodward Park.

Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer says they have more than 80 officers in and around the concert venue for the event.

"We're going to make sure we have our presence. Nobody gets out of hand. The music so far has been very mild--that can change," said Chief Dyer.

The two-day concert, featuring more than 30 acts is boasting positive reviews and not just from music lovers.



"This is good for Fresno. Hotels are booked up. There's a lot of food being sold. A lot of fun being had and a lot of these people I've talked to are from out of state and they've come here just for this venue," said Chief Dyer.

Though the decision to move the event from downtown to Woodward Park did not come without opposition. The noise complaints about day one were minimal.

"Most of the noise is muffled by the trees," said Chief Dyer.

"You know I heard a little bit of distant music but nothing that was annoying or troublesome," said neighbor Debra Duckering.
She lives a half mile away from the park and was more concerned about traffic.


"With Audubon closed there's a lot of detoured traffic and trying to get back out here is difficult going across town," said Duckering.

As for acts going late into the night, Chief Dyer says there is a significant fine for every minute the music goes past 11:30 p.m.

The production crew last night, had a 6 a.m. call time.

They said they wanted to make sure this venue was spotless and make sure everything was set up for people to have a good time.
