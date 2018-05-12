GOOD NEWS

California's first all-girl Cub Scout pack holds Pinewood Derby in Visalia

EMBED </>More Videos

Cubmaster Rodney Blaco says the gravity race gives the girls a chance to see their workmanship go to work. (KFSN)

By
VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) --
One by one, eight members of Cub Scout Pack 1920 participated in their first Pinewood Derby race in Visalia.

The excitement echoed across the room, as the girls went head to head to see which model car would take home the win.

Scout members spent countless hours building their model cars, shaping the wood, adding wheels, and styling them with paint.

But the trick is adding the right amount of weight to help the car speed quickly down the track. It is something Maeve Blaco worked hard at mastering.

"It's really challenging, it's just hard to find out how to win," she told Action News. "Because you try to try your best to make it win with the wheels and how heavy it is."

Cubmaster Rodney Blaco says the gravity race gives the girls a chance to see their workmanship go to work.

"In today's world you want to be able to put time and effort with your hands and see the fruits of your labor," Blaco said. "That is what this is all about, learning new things and having a good time."

Last month the pack was recognized in Sacramento by the State Assembly and State Senate for being the first organized all-girl Cub Scout pack in California.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsgood newsfeel goodboy scoutsgirl scoutsboy scouts of americaVisalia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GOOD NEWS
Man uses old fortune cookie numbers to win $1 million
Swans rescued from Florence make a new friend
Swans rescued from Florence make a new friend
Strangers save 2 people in dramatic flooding rescue
Girl, 4, named Florence helps victims of Hurricane Florence
More good news
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Horse racing is back at the Big Fresno Fair
Your Weekend
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Big Fresno Fair 2018 Information
Discounted days at the Big Fresno Fair
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News