First four acts for Big Fresno Fair 2019 announced, includes Roseanne Barr

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The first four acts for the Big Fresno Fair 2019 have been announced.

The acts include Spanish singer and songwriter, Christian Nodal, who will perform on Sunday, October 6.

Christian rock group, Newsboys, will perform on Wednesday, October 9 and Tower of Power & WAR will perform on Thursday, October 10.

Comedian Roseanne Barr's stand-up comedy show will be on Tuesday, October 8.

Barr made headlines this past year when ABC decided to cancel her show after she posted a racist tweet about an African American woman who was a senior adviser to President Barack Obama.

Barr later apologized for her actions but it was too late.

ABC's entertainment president, Channing Dungey, said in a statement that "Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values."

Exclusive online only pre-sale to members of the Big Fair Fan Club begins on Tuesday, May 7 and last until Monday, May 13. Tickets to the public go on sale Tuesday, May 14.
