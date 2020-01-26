First responders team up with Clovis breweries to honor 2 of their own

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dozens of first responders took to Clovis Saturday to honor two of their own who lost their lives.Tactical Ops Brewing and Hop Forged Brewing came together for First Responder Brew Day.They are honoring both Master-at-Arms second class Oscar Temores of Lemoore, and Lemoore Police Officer Jonathan Diaz.Temores was killed on November 30 last year after his patrol car was intentionally hit by another vehicle.Diaz lost his life on November 2 when he was protecting a woman involved in a domestic dispute while off-duty.The two breweries came together to collaborate on a brand new beer.Organizers invited first responders out to help brew and even name it.At the end of February, a corn-hole tournament will be held in Lemoore, where the new beer will be unveiled.Proceeds from both events will go to the families of the Diaz and Temores.